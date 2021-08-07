BOSTON (WHDH) -

Police are searching for a person who allegedly stabbed another driver in a road rage incident in Boston Saturday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a road rage incident on the West Roxbury Parkway at Centre Street were told a motorist stabbed a second driver in the chest, police said. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The suspect fled the scene, according to police. No other information was immediately available and police are searching for the suspect.

