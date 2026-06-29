BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who critically injured a pedestrian in Roxbury on Sunday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported pedestrian strike at the intersection of Holborn and Warren streets around 8 p.m. found a victim suffering from serious injuries, according to Boston police.

A preliminary investigation determined the vehicle that hit the person fled the scene toward Quincy and Warren streets.

The victim was taken to Boston Medical Center, where they were listed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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