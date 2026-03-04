ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a man who they said took off after a tractor trailer crash in Attleboro.

Damage to the two big rigs could be seen, as could a car wedged under the first tractor trailer.

The crash happened on I-95 northbound by Exit 4.

Investigators said the man who took off was wearing shorts and boots.

State police said one person was rushed to the hospital.

