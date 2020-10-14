Police searching for missing 16-year-old in Salisbury

SALISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Salisbury 16-year-old.

Claire Brake left home around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and has not been seen since, according to police.

She is described as a 5 foot 4 inch tall woman who weighs about 110 pounds.

She has chin length dirty blonde hair and was last seen wearing a red shirt, black leggings and glasses with a black frame.

She may be with a teenage boy.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call police at 978-456-3121.

