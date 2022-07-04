WINCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are currently searching for a missing boater at Shannon Beach in Winchester, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

According to Mass. State Police the boater is a male in his 50’s and was reported missing from his craft in the area of Medford Boat Club and Shannon Beach.

The Mass. State Police Air Wing and Dive team responded to the search request.

The name of the boater has yet to be released.

