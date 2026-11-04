CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a person accused of pushing a dog out of a car in Canton.

On Tuesday, around 9 a.m., a resident on Trayer Road said they saw the dog being pushed out of a car while the car was stopped in front of their home.

The witness said the driver was a middle-aged woman in a Toyota RAV4.

The dog is safe and is currently under the care of Canton Animal Control.

Anyone with information is asked to call (781) 575-6507.

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