BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help in their search for a man who they say stole donation money for the Jimmy Fund from a bin at the Dana Farber Cancer Institute.

Surveillance video shows the suspect entering the Dana Farber Cancer Institute on July 5 and 9 and targeting a purple dinosaur box that is used to collect donations for the Jimmy Fund. On both occasions, the suspect emptied the dinosaur of all paper bills before fleeing on foot and entering the passenger side of an awaiting gray sedan, police said.

“To hear that this happened is just heartbreaking to me because this person didn’t just steal money, he stole the health and resilience from people who are fighting for their lives with cancer,” cancer survivor Bonnie Carson DiMatteo said.

The suspect is described by police as a Black man in his 20s who is approximately 5 feet, 9 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 180 to 190 pounds. The suspect was last seen wearing a blue tie-dye patterned shirt, gray shorts, and white Crocs. He also had a hooded sweatshirt with the word “IMMORTA” written on the sleeve, police said.

“We were very, very disturbed by these thefts and are working closely with Boston Police Department on this case,” said a Dana Farber spokesperson in a statement released Thursday. “We are hopeful that someone in the community has information on who is involved and will give it to the Boston Police.”

DiMatteo says she hopes someone will come forward to help catch the suspect, and that people will think twice about others in need.

“A better good will come out of this and hearts will open. No one wants to see people who are suffering from cancer not have an alternative,” she said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston police detectives at 617-343-4275.

