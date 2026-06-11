BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police released video Thursday of the two juveniles they say are accused of robbing a children’s lemonade stand and flashing a gun in South Boston Wednesday afternoon.

Boston police responded to a radio call reporting an armed robbery on West Ninth Street at approximately 4:44 p.m. Before officers arrived, they received a description of two juvenile male suspects who fled on foot down the street in the direction of Dorchester Street. They said one of the two suspects was observed displaying a black firearm in his waistband at the time of the incident.

When officers arrived, they located the victims, 11-year-old and 12-year-old siblings, who had been operating a lemonade stand. The victims’ mother said her children often set up the stand in the neighborhood.

“They do the lemonade stands; it’s always gone great,” said Jennifer Byrne, the victims’ mother.

The victims told police that the suspects walked by the stand several times before approaching and asking whether they accepted Apple Pay as payment. Before the victims could respond, one suspect grabbed a box filled with the money they had earned before they both took off from the scene.

“They called me, I’m at work, they’re hysterical, saying, ‘someone just came with a gun and took all of our money,” Jennifer said.

The father of the victims also spoke with 7NEWS Wednesday night about the harrowing incident.

“One of them said, ‘we don’t have any money, but we’re going to see if my mother will Venmo me the money so I can pay for it.’ Next thing you know, they came back and said, ‘we’re just going to take this,’ and they took my son’s and daughter’s – their money, bank that they had all their cash in,” said David Byrne, the victims’ father. “And as they did that they flashed a gun that they had in their waistband. This is appaling, this is grotesque. This is something that should not happen to young kids, we’re just having a lemonade stand. Can’t have a gun and can’t be robbing lemonade stands. It’s as easy as that.”

David said they found the cash box a short distance away, but there was no money inside. According to the police report, the thieves took off with about $50 in cash.

No one was hurt in the incident, but Jennifer said her daughter is shaken up.

“The youngest one, my daughter, she was saying she’s scared to walk home from the bus stop which is only two blocks away,” she said. “They’ll be alright, they’re strong, they were brave.”

No arrests have yet been made.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)