TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - The Tewksbury Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance with an investigation into a suspicious person who was reported at a bus stop in the town on Monday morning.

Tewksbury police said they were called to the area of Farmer Avenue for a report of a suspicious incident at approximately 7:30 a.m.

A resident reported that a man drove slowly near the bus stop where several children were standing, alarming the children and causing them to run from the area. The resident also told police that the man then appeared to take a photo of one of the children’s homes.

Police said the man was driving what appeared to be an older-model Ford Escape.

Two children who were at the bus stop said they saw the man, ran home, locked their doors, and waited until their parents could take them to school.

“It’s pretty scary. The dude, he just came down, started taking pictures of us, and so we started to back away,” one student, who did not want to be identified, told 7NEWS. “He pulled in, and our bus came, he waited in between us and the bus.”

“My gut told me that he was going to do something to us, so we just ran to get away from the situation,” another student said.

Anyone who recognizes the man or the vehicle, or anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact the Tewksbury Police Department at 978-851-7373.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)