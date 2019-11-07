Police searching for SUV after elderly man struck, killed in Taunton hit-and-run

TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help tracking down a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed an elderly pedestrian in Taunton on Wednesday night.

Officers responding to a reported pedestrian crash in the area of 305 Middleboro Ave. around 5:30 p.m. found 85-year-old Jose Ferreira in the street suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to Taunton police.

Ferreira was taken to Morton Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators believe the suspect was driving a gray or dark-colored SUV that fled westbound on Middleboro Avenue.

“It amazes us sometimes that people don’t stay with car accidents but it does happen, unfortunately,” Taunton Police Lt. Eric Nichols said. “We are hoping that the person that did this would come down to the police station and talk to us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Taunton police at 508-824-7522.

