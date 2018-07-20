Police searching for 3 men in Wareham stabbing

Thomas Tavares, Andrew Booker, and Christian Fernandes are wanted for a stabbing in Wareham, according to police. Photos courtesy Wareham Police Department.

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Wareham police are on the hunt for three men accused of slashing a man across the face on Thursday.

Arrest warrants have been issued for Christian Fernandes, 30, Thomas Tavares, 28, and Andrew Booker, 29, all of Wareham, according to a press release issued Friday by the Wareham Police Department.

Police responded to Tobey Hospital about 12 p.m. after receiving word that a stabbing victim had entered the emergency room seeking treatment.

When officers arrived, they found a male who had been slashed across the face and brutally kicked, according to police.

An investigation determined the attack occurred about 11:30 a.m. in the area of Frank’s Way.

Police said the attack was not a random incident and that the victim is expected to survive.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the three individuals is urged to contact the Wareham Police Department.

