NEWBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Newbury police are searching for a truck that was involved in an incident in which several utilility poles were damaged, knocking out power to dozens of customers in the town Monday night.

The Newbury Police and Fire Departments responded to a 911 call reporting several damaged utility poles in the area of Central Street and Church Street at approximately 5:06 p.m. When they arrived, they found two utility poles were completely sheared off, and several others were significantly damaged and left unstable. They said multiple wires were also down in the area.

National Grid is currently reporting a power outage in the area affecting 60 customers.

A preliminary investigation suggests a tractor-trailer got caught on a wire and pulled down wires and poles before driving off.

Police said the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection has been notified of the incident because material from a transformer that was on one of the poles is leaking, but the leak was contained by firefighters.

“Maybe it’s a wake up call that the town’s got to do something to not let it happen again, either the wires were too low or the truck was too big,” said John Ashton Jr., who lives in the area.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area while National Grid crews are on scene making repairs.

Central Street is currently closed between Interstate 95 and Main Street. Access to Lunt Street, Kent’s Way and Downfall Road is blocked off.

Newbury police are asking anyone in the area who has video of a light blue tractor trailer passing by at approximately 5:04 p.m. to contact Sgt. Stephen Smith at S.Smith@NewburyPolice.com.





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