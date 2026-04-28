Related Police investigating armed Roslindale bank robbery

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are searching for two people in connection with two armed robberies that occurred within two hours at banks in Roxbury and Roslindale Tuesday morning.

Police responded to the Santander Bank at 2189 Washington Street in Roxbury at approximately 10:11 a.m. for a reported robbery. They said the suspects fled the scene before they arrived.

Shortly after, at approximately 11:56 a.m., Boston police responded to 930 American Legion Highway for reports of an armed robbery at a TD Bank in Roslindale.

Police say a preliminary investigation found three suspects went to the banks, where two of them demanded money at gunpoint. The third stayed outside in the vehicle.

Police say the first suspect was approximately 5-foot-7 with a medium build, wearing a light blue Nike Tech hoodie, black pants, blue gloves, and a black face mask. They say the second suspect was a man wearing a black Champion hoodie with white lettering, black pants, blue gloves, and a black face mask.

Investigators believe the suspects took off in a Toyota RAV4.

A man who was inside TD Bank at the time told 7NEWS he was opening up a checking account when the suspects barged in.

“I saw two guys running, yelling, one had a gun and ran up to the teller, and they robbed the place. It was wild,” said Radek wierzbowksi. “It was pretty surreal, everything kind of happened in slow-mo,”

No one was hurt in either incident.

Both robberies are currently under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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