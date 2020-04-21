Police seeking owners of off-leash pitbulls that mauled dog in Bridgewater

BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - An outraged dog owner is trying to track down the owners of two off-leash pit bulls who mauled a 12-year-old dachshund at Bridgewater State University Monday, officials said.

Jennifer Rolfs has had to split up her family while working as a critical care nurse at Beth Israel and treating coronavirus patients in the ICU. Her children are staying with her brother and her father has been watching her dog Oscar.

Her father had taken Oscar for a walk at Bridgewater State Monday night when the two men with their off-leash dogs walked by and attacked.

“Out of nowhere these two pit bulls came and grabbed the back of Oscar,” Rolfs said. “They were huge, they were off-leash.”

While the pit bull owners leashed their dogs and walked away, Oscar was rushed to the New England Animal Hospital with serious injuries. Bridgewater State University Police Chief David Tillinghast said he was incensed by the attack, especially because Rolf was putting her life on the line for others.

“I think it’s irresponsible,” Tillinghast said of the off-leash dogs. “It’s just no way for people to act, particularly right now.”

Tillinghast released photos of the suspects but asked them to turn themselves in.

“Come forward to us, don’t wait for someone to tell us who you are,” he said.

Rolfs said she’s hoping for her dog to recover.

“This whole month’s been a bad dream,” she said.

