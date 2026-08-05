WESTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Weston are seeking the public’s help following a suspicious incident.

Officials said that at around 3 a.m. on Sunday, a masked person was seen walking around a private property on Highland Street.

They said there was no indication that the individual broke into the home, but police still suspect the person’s intentions were unlawful.

Residents are being asked to check any surveillance video from between 2 and 4 a.m. on that day for a person walking, riding a bike, or leaving the area.

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