Police: Suspect in fortified Mattapan home had AR-style gun, ballistic vests, gas mask

BOSTON (WHDH) - SWAT officers attempting to execute a search warrant in Mattapan early Thursday morning were forced to ram the doors to the residence more than 100 times because the suspects had barricaded and fortified the house, police said.

When the officers managed to make their way into 19 Rosewood St., they found an AR-style assault weapon, a loaded and cocked revolver and semi-automatic handgun in a laundry pile, ammunition, two ballistic vests, and one gas mask, according to a post on the department’s website.

Dana Hill, 38, of Mattapan, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and wearing body armor during the commission of a felony, police said.

“These officers did an incredible job in this investigation and execution of the search warrant. They faced some extremely unsafe and potentially lethal conditions during the incident but were able to place a very dangerous individual under arrest while preventing him from causing any further harm to the officers or the community,” Police Commissioner William B. Evans said in a statement. “I hope this brings some peace of mind to the people in this neighborhood that this suspect and these weapons are no longer on the streets.”

