MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Two people were arrested after a woman was struck by a car and two men were assaulted in Manchester, New Hampshire early Saturday morning, police said.

Officers responding to the area of 135 Spring St. around 2:30 a.m. met with a witness who said that an unknown female had got hit by a vehicle and a man had been assaulted, according to the Manchester police.

The man who had been assaulted was found lying in the road with serious injuries, while the woman who had been hit by the vehicle sustained minor injuries, police said.

The witness reported that he had also been attacked and that his backpack was stolen when he tried to intervene.

Assisting officers spoke to other witnesses, got suspect descriptions, and reviewed surveillance video of the incident, leading to the identification of Pedro Nunez, 20, and Ayei Akot, 22, as suspects, police said.

Nunez was allegedly spotted running from the scene and was taken into custody.

Around 10 a.m., officers arrived at a home on Exeter Avenue after receiving information that he may be inside.

Akot was seen running from the address, which prompted a foot pursuit, police said.

He allegedly entered a residence at 185 Union St., where officers set up a perimeter, used a robot to gain entry, and positioned a K-9 unit by the rear entrance.

Verbal commands were also given over a loudspeaker and Akot eventually complied and was taken into custody, police added.

Nunez is facing charges of second-degree assault, felony riot, and resisting arrest.

Akot is facing charges of first-degree assault, felony riot, theft by unauthorized taking, robbery, falsifying evidence, resisting arrest, and criminal trespass.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711 or the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.

