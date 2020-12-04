Police trying to determine how many suspects involved in random attacks in Waltham

WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Waltham police are investigating whether random attacks happening around the city are being committed by one suspect or multiple.

City leaders held a virtual public meeting Thursday to discuss the ongoing search for whoever is responsible for the unprovoked assaults of at least 10 men since Nov. 10.

Detective Sgt. Stephen McCarthy revealed during the meeting that police are “still not sure if we’re dealing with one perpetrator or two or several.”

City Councilor Cathyann Harris added that, “We’ve never faced anything like this.”

Police released new surveillance video Thursday as an investigation remains ongoing.

“He’s getting out of the area quite quickly, which would possibly lead one to believe that he, or if he’s with somebody, is very familiar with the area,” McCarthy said.

Attacks were first reported around Middlesex Circle and Middlesex Road near the Gardencrest apartment complex.

Attacks were also reported in the area of Chestnut and Hall streets, as well as around Charles Street.

The assaults are happening between 5:30 and 11:30 p.m., which is a busy time for some local businesses.

“We’re a little concerned because most of our business is delivery,” Waltham Pizza Manager Pascal Gebeyan said. “We’re taking precautions, you know, trying to look around; keep an eye out, so we don’t get surprised.”

Police are reminding the public to be aware of their surroundings when going out at night.

Anyone with information regarding the reported attacks is asked to call Waltham police at 781-314-3600 or the anonymous tip line at 781-314-3636.

