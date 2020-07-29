Police turn to public for help identifying man in connection to Worcester break-in

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester police are turning to the public for help identifying a man wanted in connection to a break-in at a restaurant.

Stills of the man wearing a blue t-shirt and camo cargo shorts inside the Grill on the Hill restaurant are being circulated.

Anyone with information can send an anonymous text to 274637 TIPWPD and a message, or send an anonymous web-based message at Worcesterma.gov/police. Calls can also be made to the Detective Bureau at 508-799-8651.

