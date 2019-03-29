Police: Unruly men resisting arrest assault multiple officers at nightclub in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A group of unruly men at a nightclub in Worcester assaulted multiple officers as they resisted arrest early Friday morning, police said.

A Worcester police officer working an off-duty assignment at District Bar and Nightclub, located at 109 Water St., around 1 a.m. was flagged down to the dance floor where several people were allegedly spraying beer on others.

The officer was helping security staff remove the unruly patrons when 32-year-old Concepcion Rodriguez, of Worcester, began to taunt the staff and refused to leave, police said.

Rodriguez allegedly shoved the officer backwards and took a boxer’s stance, prompting the officer to radio for backup as he attempted to place Rodriguez under arrest.

He then punched the officer’s head with a closed fist, so the officer struck Rodriguez back and took him to the ground, according to police.

As the officer struggled with Rodriguez, 23-year-old Gabriel Rivera, of Worcester, tried to push the officer off Rodriguez and grabbed the officer’s radio so he could not call for help or update the responding officers, police said.

A bystander reportedly helped push Rivera away from the officer.

Rodriguez got back on his feet and ran across Water Street with the officer following him.

The officer eventually took Rodriguez to the ground as Rivera arrived and kicked the officer in the hands and chest to prevent him from handcuffing Rodriguez, according to police.

Assisting officers got to scene as 23-year-old Eric Rojas, of Spencer, continuously punched the officer in the back of the head, police added.

One officer grabbed Rojas and pulled him back, prompting Rojas to turn around and allegedly begin fighting with the assisting officer.

As they struggled, a K9 officer arrived and the K9 bit Rojas’ calf, police said. He was then placed into handcuffs.

The original detail officer eventually handcuffed Rodriguez as the other officers worked to arrest Rivera.

The officer was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be OK.

A fourth man, 20-year-old Miguel Diaz, of Worcester, was arrested after he allegedly shoved an officer who was trying to control the growing crowd.

Rojas was charged with disturbing the peace, disorderly person, resisting arrest, and assault and battery on a police officer. Police say he was treated medically for the dog bite,

Rivera was charged with disturbing the peace, disorderly person, resisting arrest, assault and battery on a police officer, disarming a police officer – radio, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon – shod foot.

Rodriguez was charged with disturbing the peace, disorderly person, resisting arrest, and assault and battery on a police officer.

Diaz was charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, assault and battery on a police officer, and intimidation of a witness.

They are all scheduled to be arraigned in Worcester District Court.

