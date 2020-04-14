Police urge Facebook users to stop taking quizzes, tests that ask for personal information

(WHDH) — Police are urging Facebook users to stop taking online quizzes and tests that ask for personal information.

The Plymouth Police Department in Connecticut filled out a popular survey that’s been making that rounds with answers that conveyed a strong piece of advice: “Stop giving people your personal info to guess your password and security questions.”

The Newbury Police Department in Massachusetts shared the post with a caption that read, “Please don’t allow boredom to make you vulnerable. Avoid ‘playing’ online ‘games’ that require you to provide personal information or taking online ‘tests’ & ‘quizzes.'”

The Better Business Bureau also warned high school seniors to think twice about sharing portraits, their school name, and graduation year on social media because online scammers are on the prowl for information that they can exploit during the coronavirus pandemic.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)