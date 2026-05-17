EPPING, N.H. (WHDH) - A Dover, New Hampshire, woman is facing multiple charges after driving the wrong way on Route 101 before colliding with a New Hampshire State Trooper, officials said.

At 1:47 a.m. Sunday, the New Hampshire State Police Communications Unit received multiple calls regarding a wrong-way driver on Route 101 in Exeter. Callers reported that a vehicle, later identified as a 2019 Nissan Kicks, was driving east in the westbound lanes.

While responding along with other personnel, Trooper Shane McClure, traveling west, encountered the Nissan between Exit 8 and Exit 9. Knowing that he had passed multiple other vehicles while searching for the wrong-way driver, he knew that there were many other innocent drivers in danger.

Trooper McClure then placed his fully-marked State Police patrol cruiser in the path of the wrong-way driver in an effort to end the possibility of tragedy to anyone else. His cruiser was then struck by the Nissan.

The driver of the Nissan, identified as Cassandra Aldecoa, 21, of Dover, was arrested on felony counts of reckless conduct, second-degree assault, and criminal mischief, as well as misdemeanor aggravated driving under the influence and driving under the influence.

A passenger in the Nissan, identified as Zachary Lapierre, 21, of Lebanon, Maine, was also charged with misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct, contempt, and violating conditions of release.

Aldecoa and Lapierre were both held on preventive detention and are scheduled to be arraigned in Brentwood District Court on May 18, 2026, at 11 a.m.

Aldecoa, Lapierre, and Trooper McClure were medically evaluated and determined to have no significant injuries. Troopers were assisted during the investigation by members of the Exeter Fire Department.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact Trooper Cameron Vetter at Cameron.S.Vetter@DOS.NH.GOV.

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