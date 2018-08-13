HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Former Portsmouth Mayor Steve Marchand emphasized his bold vision while former state Sen. Molly Kelly touted her solid experience as the two candidates seeking the Democratic nomination for governor met for another forum.

The candidates faced off at Dartmouth College on Monday, less than a month before the Sept. 11 primary. They are competing for a chance to take on first-term Republican Gov. Chris Sununu.

Kelly highlighted her endorsements from U.S. Sens. Maggie Hassan and Jeanne Shaheen, saying they know how she worked in the Senate to bring people together and get things done. But Marchand said Democrats will only make progress by making their arguments more forcefully, and replacing Republicans instead of persuading them.

Kelly got in the race more than a year after Marchand, who unsuccessfully sought the 2016 nomination.

