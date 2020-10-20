(WHDH) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is reportedly being considered for a high-profile Cabinet position if Joe Biden wins the 2020 presidential election.

A person close to the Biden transition and another official familiar with the transition deliberations told POLITICO that Biden’s team is vetting some Republicans for possible Cabinet positions.

Along with Baker, Meg Whitman, the CEO of Quibi and former CEO of eBay, former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, former Sen. Jeff Flake, and former Rep. Charlie Dent are also reportedly being considered.

Baker’s communications director, Lizzy Guyton, announced last week that the governor is not backing President Donald Trump’s reelection bid.

She added that Baker is “focusing on seeing Massachusetts through the pandemic.”

Baker, who did not vote for president in the 2016 election, did not confirm if he would be voting for president this year.

