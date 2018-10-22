WASHINGTON (WHDH) - The Human Rights Campaign wants the Trump Administration not to go forward with a rollback of protections for transgender people.

According to a memo obtained by the New York Times, the Department of Health and Human Services is spearheading an effort to establish a legal definition of sex under Title IX.

The agency’s proposed definition would define sex as either male or female, unchangeable, and determined by the genitals that a person is born with, according to a draft reviewed by the Times.

Any dispute about one’s sex would have to be clarified using genetic testing.

According to the Times, the new definition would essentially eradicate federal recognition of the Americans who have opted to recognize themselves – surgically or otherwise – as a gender other than the one they were born into.

A new definition will likely be presented to the justice department by the end of this year, the Times reported.

The Human Rights Campaign is among the nation’s most prominent LGBTQ rights groups.

On its website Sunday, the group is asking Congress to take action “by advancing the equality act to ensure that LGBTQ people are explicitly protected by our nation’s civil rights laws.”

