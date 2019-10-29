(CNN) — John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have a favorite in the 2020 presidential race: Elizabeth Warren.

In a Vanity Fair story published Monday, musician Legend told Vanity Fair the celebrity couple supported the Massachusetts senator because “she’s the best candidate running today and she comes at it with joy and with sincerity and with a wealth of knowledge and experience.”

“I love Elizabeth Warren,” model Teigen told Vanity Fair.

Legend said he didn’t “comprehend why guys hate women so much sometimes.

“You see someone as transparently competent and eloquent and on fire as Elizabeth Warren and then you hear some guys just are not into voting for a woman. Why do guys feel so threatened by the idea of a woman president?” he said.

Warren, who isn’t hosting big dollar fundraisers, hasn’t participated in celebrity-hosted events that have been traditional in past election cycles. But that hasn’t stopped celebrities from throwing their support behind her.

Legend, using his legal name John Stephens, donated $2,200 to Warren’s campaign in September, campaign records show. Other celebrity donors to Warren during the third quarter included actresses Lily Tomlin, who gave $200, and Rosie O’Donnell, who contributed $500.

Legend and Teigen, who are both politically active, had a public spat with President Donald Trump in September, after Legend appeared at an MSNBC town hall on criminal justice and Trump tweeted that Legend “and his filthy mouthed wife” took credit for his criminal justice reform.

“Guys like boring musician @johnlegend, and his filthy mouthed wife, are talking now about how great it is – but I didn’t see them around when we needed help getting it passed,” the President wrote on Twitter at the time.

Teigen fired back: “(L)ol what a p**** a** b****. tagged everyone but me. an honor, mister president,” she tweeted.

“We know this president has a particular aversion to strong women coming after him, particularly women of color,” Legend told Vanity Fair about Trump. “So he had to call her out. Every time he does something like this, he just makes himself look more terrible. I don’t know that that incrementally convinces anyone not to vote for him, but he just proves himself to be a shi**y human being every day.”

In the Vanity Fair story, Teigen also noted her affection for another senator and candidate: “I also love (California Sen.) Kamala Harris.”

Warren’s campaign has not yet responded to a request for comment on the couple’s support.

