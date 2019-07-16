Popular Cape Cod beach closed after ‘quite of few’ sharks spotted close to shoreline

TRURO, MASS. (WHDH) - A popular Cape Cod beach was closed Tuesday morning after a number of confirmed great white shark sightings.

Head of the Meadow Beach in Truro was ordered closed to swimmers for an hour just before 12 p.m., according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app.

Researchers say “quite of few” sharks were spotted close to the shoreline.

Quite a few sharks were spotted close to shore on today's research trip. This shark was off Head of the Meadow in Truro. Safety officials were notified and the beach was closed to swimming for one hour. pic.twitter.com/bCMRU7aiFW — Atlantic White Shark Conservancy (@A_WhiteShark) July 16, 2019

The beach was also temporarily closed on Saturday following another shark sighting. Longnook Beach in Truro was also shut down.

There have been more than a dozen shark sightings off Cape Cod since Monday.

Confirmed Shark Alert on 2019-07-16T11:42:00-0400! View online – https://t.co/gq1MFL50SJ — Sharktivity (@sharktivity) July 16, 2019

