CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A popular restaurant in Cambridge announced Monday that it will not be reopening after the coronavirus pandemic forced its doors shut.

The Friendly Toast has been working over the last two months to get their restaurants back open with precautions to keep their team and guests safe, but the Kendall Square location will be closed for good.

“We have a long and happy history there full of great memories and this is a tough moment for us,” the restaurant wrote on Facebook.

They added that they look forward to being in a Cambridge neighborhood again soon but in the meantime, customers can visit their other Friendly Toast locations.

