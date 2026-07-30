BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a suspect after a postal worker was robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot of a USPS facility in Billerica Thursday.

Billerica police said they responded to the facility on Brick Kiln Road at approximately 4:25 p.m. following report of a robbery outside.

Officers said two men in a black Cadillac displayed a handgun and demanded an arrow key, which gives the user access to USPS collection boxes, from a postal service employee in the parking lot.

Police said the suspects then fled in the vehicle toward Chelmsford Street.

“That’s horrible,” Billerica Select Board member Daniel Darris-O’Connor said. “I hope they find the person. You know we never want that happening in our community. Violence has no place here, so I hope they catch them quickly.”

The victim was not hurt. No arrests have been made.

The incident remains under investigation by the Billerica Police Department.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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