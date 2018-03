ORLEANS, Mass. (WHDH) – Power problems continued on the Cape on Tuesday.

Sparking wires were seen along Route 28 in Orleans near Uncle Israel’s Road.

People who live in the area reported that power was out as of 4 p.m. Tuesday.

