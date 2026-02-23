NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Reported power outages are on the rise on the North Shore, where wind gusts are downing wires and branches as a nor’easter drops heavy, wet snow on the region.

On Plum Island early Monday morning, whipping winds were intensifying as residents hunkered down for the potential for coastal flooding.

Several inches of snow had already fallen as of 8 a.m., with the potential for up to 18 inches before the storm moves out later tonight.

