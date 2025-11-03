BOSTON (WHDH) - It’s the Boston bash heard ’round the world, and next year, the Boston Pops fireworks spectacular will likely be the biggest ever.

“July 4, 2026 will be like something we have never, ever, ever seen before,” Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey said.

When Keith Lockhart and the Pops take center stage on the hatch shell next summer for their patriotic party, they’ll be celebrating America turning 250.

“We’re entering into a partnership, we’re providing 2.5 million to the BSO to produce this centerpiece of MA 250 we’ll have, I’m told, top national talent, we’re gonna have storytelling, we’re gonna honor our veterans and the military, we’ll pay tribute to freedom in all of its forms, and we’re going to pack the esplanade,” Healey said.

“I think this is going to be the best broadcast of the fireworks spectacular ever,” Jimmy Rogers said, WHDH General Manager. “It’s the 250th celebration of our country, it’s the Boston pops fireworks, great musical acts, and the best station in Boston to see it on right here — 7News.”

The show will air nationally on CNN. Massachusetts has been commemorating this important anniversary over the last several months, highlighting key moments in the state history that helped shape the country.

These events include re-enacting Paul Revere’s famous midnight ride, the Boston Tea Party, and the Battles of Lexington and Concord.

“This is Massachusetts history,” Healey said. “This is part of what makes our state not only great, but unique. And unique as we celebrate the country’s, this great country’s, 250th anniversary.”

