NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Pro-Israel demonstrator, Scott Hayes, has reached a deal with the state following his involvement in a Newton rally that was caught on cellphone video.

“I feel its fair, given the circumstances, and I’m glad its behind me,” said Hayes.

The incident happened in September. Authorities say Caleb Gannon ran across the street and tackled Hayes during a peaceful demonstration.

Hayes, who was licensed to carry, had a gun on him that went off and hit Gannon in the stomach.

“This is not a guilty plea,” said Glenn MacKinley, defense attorney. “He did not do anything wrong, that’s exactly right. The facts as developed by the investigation supported that Scott acted in self defense.”

Under the agreement, Hayes’ license to carry a firearm will be suspended through September. He must complete a civil discourse program online.

Hayes can’t have contact with Gannon and he has to look for a job.

Finally, Hayes must stay out of Newton with certain exceptions. If he does all that, the charges against him will be dropped.

“The parties do believe its an appropriate disposition given the facts and applicable law in this case,” said Graham Van Epps, Middlesex County Assistant District Attorney.

Gannon was not in the courtroom. His attorney said he’s recovering from abdominal surgery and isn’t happy with the deal.

“He sees this as a pat on the back to would be vigilantes,” said Stephen Colella, Gannon’s defense attorney.

Gannon’s father sat in court, listening and said nothing afterwards about the judge’s decision to accept the agreement.

Alongside friends and supporters, Hayes says he’s still facing some consequences.

“I’m not allowed to be in the city of Newton other than religious or medical services for the next three months. I don’t see that as a pat on the back, taking away one of the largest Jewish communities in the state from me. So its definitely not a pat on the back,” said Hayes.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)