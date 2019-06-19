Profile Rock disappears from Freetown terrain

FREETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - A historic rock formation in Freetown came crashing down Wednesday.

Police say Profile Rock, a 50-foot high granite rock formation that resembles a human profile, became rubble just after 9 a.m.

State forest officials closed the park until further notice due to safety concerns.

The rock was part of the Old Man of Joshua’s Mountain formation.

Local members of the Wampanoag Tribe believe it to have been the image of Chief Massasoit.

Joshua’s Mountain was named for the first man to settle in the area.

No one was hurt.

