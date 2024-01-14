BOSTON (WHDH) - Eighth grade leaders selected to represent Massachusetts’ 351 cities and towns joined Gov. Maura Healey, Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll, Sen. Ed Markey and other notable guests to kick off a year of service and celebrate the milestone of Project 351’s 5000th Ambassador.

Launch Day, which annually honors the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., will include an afternoon of service in collaboration with partners including La Colaborativa, Immigrant Family Services Institute, and Cradles to Crayons, impacting more than 15,000 people.

An annual tradition since 2011, Launch Day kicks-off the Ambassadors’ year of service, leadership development, and civic engagement.

John Hancock, a unit of Toronto-based Manulife, is a founding supporter and engaged partner in Project 351’s mission to develop a pipeline of diverse leaders with the courage and capabilities to lead transformative social impact. Each year, Project 351 is honored to welcome longtime champion James Gallagher, General Counsel, Manulife, to help kick-off the morning celebration.

Ambassadors took part in service projects at three locations across Greater Boston from 12 to 3 p.m.

The Class of 2024 is the 14th Class of unsung heroes and quiet leaders selected by their communities to serve and lead. Since 2011, more than 5,000 Ambassadors have developed the courage and capabilities to lead, positively impacting more than 1.3 million people across Massachusetts through service.

Project 351 is a nonprofit organization powered by Ambassador leadership and enabled through the generosity of foundations, corporations, and individuals. Project 351 is honored by the leadership investment of the Boston Celtics Shamrock Foundation, Martin Richard Foundation, and Crimson Lion Lavine Family Foundation.

