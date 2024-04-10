CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A Chelsea woman who was arrested Tuesday in connection with her 3-year-old son’s death had allegedly left him at home with her other two children while she went out to a bar, knowing that her son was sick, according to state prosecutors.

Jennifer Prudencio, 25, was arraigned Wednesday on charges of involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment of a child, according to a statement from the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office. Her son, Yael Guardado-Prudencio, had a seizure disorder and hemophilia, and had been vomiting blood in the days leading up to his death.

He also had recently fallen while having a seizure, and a wound on his face from the fall was not healing properly, the statement said. His mother took him to get medical care two times that week.

On Saturday, Guardado-Prudencio vomited and looked pale, and “despite being aware that something was seriously medically wrong with her child,” Prudencio went out to a bar in Revere, leaving him at home with her 7-year-old and 8-year-old children, the statement said.

Prudencio spent the night at her boyfriend’s home in Somerville, according to the statement. That night, Guardado-Prudencio’s 8-year-old brother sent a text to their mother concerned about his younger brother’s wellbeing, and she told him she would be home soon, the statement said.

She arrived home at 10 a.m. the next day, where she found Guardado-Prudencio dead, according to the statement.

Prudencio was ordered to be held on $100,000 bail and to have no unsupervised contact with children under 16. The judge also ordered GPS tracking upon her release, and for her to surrender her passport and stay in Massachusetts. Her other children are in custody of the Department of Children and Families, according to a DCF spokesperson.

She is due back in court on May 2 for a probable cause hearing.

