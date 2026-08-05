STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Prosecutors in the case against a former Stoughton police officer announced a long list of witnesses they plan to call in his trial.

Former officer Matthew Farwell is accused of murdering a pregnant woman in 2021.

The prosecution said they have a list of roughly 50 witnesses they expect to testify in the case, including members of law enforcement and roughly one dozen experts.

Farwell is accused of killing 23-year-old Sandra Birchmore and her unborn child to cover up their sexual relationship.

Prosecutors said Farwell groomed Birchmore for sex starting when she was 15 years old and part of the Stoughton Police Department’s mentorship program.

Farwell has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

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