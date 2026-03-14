BOSTON (WHDH) - With hours to go before the annual South Boston St. Patrick’s Day Parade, some residents are already starting the celebrations early and public safety officials are urging those who plan to attend to plan ahead and celebrate safely.

Hayden Loxley was among those who came into the city to celebrate.

“We’re up here for St. Paddy’s Day weekend in Boston, the most beauitful city on the East Coast and we are having a great time,” she said.

Boston police officers could be seen putting up barricades along the parade route, which kicks off at Andrew Square at 11:30 a.m. Sunday. The city says it’s expecting more than 1 million people to gather along the route.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said, “We have the route mapped out, we have been working with the organizers. We think the snow is all taken care of.”

Meanwhile, Boston police say there will be zero tolerance for public drinking, fighting, or any violence along the parade route.

Safety crews will be stationed along the parade route and are asking revelers to leave large bags at home and for parents to keep an eye on their teenagers.

Driving in the area is not recommended due to widespread road closures throughout the event.

Wu said, “We just want to make sure we are encouraging everyone treat this as a residential neighborhood, a family friendly event… be a part of a larger community but to do so in a way that respects that community as well.”

The MBTA and commuter rail will be offering rush hour service for the parade and police are reminding people never to leave their drinks unattended and always get them served directly.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)