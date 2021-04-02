‘Pure joy’: Red Sox super fan attends 75th Opening Day game

BOSTON (WHDH) - From Ted Williams to David Ortiz — John Kilroy has seen them all take the field at Fenway Park.

The Sox super fan hit a milestone Friday when he attended his 75th Opening Day game.

“I was determined to make it every year,” he told 7NEWS.

Though some things have changed over the years, and beloved players have come and gone, Kilroy said his love for baseball keeps him coming back season after season.

The Jamaica Plain native has been coming to Sox games since he was a boy.

“After school, I used to come over here and I had a pass for any American League ballpark in the country,” he said.

He said almost nothing, not even a pandemic, will stop him from continuing his yearly ritual.

“This is the Super Bowl for him,” said his daughter Maryanne Fitzgerald. “And the fact that at 84 we’re healthy enough, after this past year, to be here is just pure joy.”

Fitzgerald said she was able to score him the tickets and his family was able to join him in the stands.

