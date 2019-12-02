MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Malden police are asking for the public’s help in finding Queen Elsa of Arendelle as a major snowstorm moves through New England.
Elsa, also known as the Snow Queen, is wanted for creating a winter storm, bringing excessive cold temperatures, and creating snowy/icy conditions that caused citizens to miss work, countless vehicle accidents, tree damage and a variety of delays in Middlesex County, according to Malden police.
The 21-year-old suspect is described as standing 5-feet, 8-inches tall, weighing 125 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.
