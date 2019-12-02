MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Malden police are asking for the public’s help in finding Queen Elsa of Arendelle as a major snowstorm moves through New England.

Elsa, also known as the Snow Queen, is wanted for creating a winter storm, bringing excessive cold temperatures, and creating snowy/icy conditions that caused citizens to miss work, countless vehicle accidents, tree damage and a variety of delays in Middlesex County, according to Malden police.

The 21-year-old suspect is described as standing 5-feet, 8-inches tall, weighing 125 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.

BOLO :Queen Elsa of Arendelle

AKA “Snow Queen” ❄️ 👸🏻 🥶

Wanted for Creating a Winter Storm – bringing excessive cold temperatures & creating snow/ icy conditions over Middlesex County causing citizens to miss work,countless vehicle accidents,tree damage, & a variety of delays. pic.twitter.com/EnwB07ah6y — Malden Police (@MaldenPolice) December 2, 2019

