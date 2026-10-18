Election Day is fast approaching, but Massachusetts voters face a deadline well before they head to the polls: the last day to register to vote.

Under the current law, voters are required to register 10 days before an election. But Question 4 would eliminate that cut-off, allowing voters to register and cast a ballot on the same day, starting on Jan. 1, 2028.

Supporters say the measure would expand access to voting, particularly for people who move frequently, including young people and renters. Opponents argue it could overwhelm poll workers and lead to more errors on Election Day.

What does Question 4 say?

If approved, Question 4 would allow eligible voters to register at their designated polling place on Election Day.

Voters would need to provide proof of residency by showing a valid form of ID, or by bringing a document with their name and address, such as a utility bill, bank statement or paycheck.

Under Question 4, voters unable to provide proof of residency could cast a provisional ballot. They would then be required to provide proof before polls closed for a municipal election, within two days for a state primary and within six days for a state election.

Voters would also be required to submit a written oath certifying that:

they’re a U.S. citizen

at least 18 years old

legally allowed to vote

and have not and will not vote in the same election.

Anyone who registers on Election Day would also be registered for future elections, as well as the election happening that day. However, voters who are already registered could not change their political party affiliation on Election Day.

What supporters are saying

Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin, the state’s chief election officer, filed the initial petition for Question 4. The measure is also backed by several voting rights groups, like MASSVote, Massachusetts Voter Table and the League of Women Voters Massachusetts.

Supporters argue that the state’s 10-day registration deadline can prevent eligible residents from voting simply because they missed the cutoff.

“We know that the voter registration deadline that we have in Massachusetts is arbitrary,” said Celia Canavan, executive director of the League of Women Voters of Massachusetts. “There’s no good reason to maintain it, and we know from surveys of Massachusetts residents and real-life experience in other states that this arbitrary deadline suppresses the right to vote.”

Supporters argue same-day registration will also help voters whose registration records are outdated or contain errors, including people who have recently moved. Under current law, voters whose registration records cannot be verified may have to cast provisional ballots. Local election officials then have 12 days after state or local elections to verify if they’re eligible to vote.

According to data provided by the Secretary of the Commonwealth to the Massachusetts Election Modernization Coalition, 3,309 of the 5,106 provisional ballots cast in the November 2024 election— about 65% — were rejected and not counted.

The Coalition says more than 99% of those rejected ballots involved voters who had moved within a municipality and were registered at a different polling location, voters who had moved into the municipality, or were due to clerical errors.

“The provisional ballot process is a clunky process that really doesn’t have the return on investment,” Canavan said. “It takes more time for poll workers and election administrator staff after Election Day to verify provisional ballots. By having Election Day registration, we are taking the burden off of the provisional ballot process.”

What opponents are saying

The Republican Party of Massachusetts opposes Question 4, raising concerns that same-day registration could increase the workload for poll workers and create more opportunities for errors. Opponents argue that poll workers need adequate time to thoroughly examine voters’ identities and eligibility before issuing ballots.

“At some point the window has to come down and we say that we’re going to cater to the millions of people who need a stress-free, easy voting experience on Election Day,” said Mike Walsh, the republican candidate for attorney general. “Same-day voter registration simply puts too much administrative minutia on the experience. It makes it hard for poll workers, it makes it hard for voters, and it creates too much opportunity for too much difficulty.”

Republican Party members have also argued that Massachusetts already offers a form of same-day registration because voters can register and vote during part of the early voting period. That process starts 17 days before Election Day, and voters must be registered 10 days before Election Day.

A study by the Tufts Center for State Policy Analysis suggests the measure may have a limited effect on voter participation. Researchers say most eligible voters are already registered through the state’s automatic voter registration system when they go to the RMV or another state agency.

“The number of unregistered and interested voters is very, very low,” said Evan Horowitz, executive director at the Tufts Center for State Policy Analysis. “So there just isn’t a lot of low-hanging fruit here, and the odds are it’s not going to change much.”

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