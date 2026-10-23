QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - The Quincy Police Department has deactivated Flock Cameras and will instead use a different system to address privacy concerns.

According to the City of Quincy, the police department will use an automated license plate reader (ALPR) that uses Axis Communications Cameras and will allow them to maintain sole ownership of any data.

The City says all data used from the new cameras will continue to be wiped within 14 days.

“This is a strong good-faith effort to strike a balance between the investigative value of this technology and the legitimate concerns raised by our residents, our City Councilors and citizens across the nation about the Flock system,” Mayor Koch said. “The Chief has done extraordinary work listening to our community, engaging in conversations, making appropriate adjustments along the way, and building a tremendous level of trust within the community. This transition to a system owned and operated strictly by the QPD is another example of building on that trust.”

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