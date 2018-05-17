Rachelle Bond found in violation of probation after failing drug test

BOSTON (WHDH) - Rachelle Bond, the mother of a 2-year-old girl who became known as Baby Doe after her remains washed ashore in a trash bag, violated her terms of probation when she tested positive during a recent drug screen and failed to attend a probation office visit, officials said.

Bond, 42, tested positive for an unspecified drug on May 7 before missing a mandatory meeting on May 4, according to a spokesperson for the Massachusetts Probation Service.

As part of plea agreement, Bond testified against Michael McCarthy at his murder trial, telling jurors she walked into a bedroom and saw McCarthy punching her daughter hard in the abdomen. She said she did not report her daughter’s death to police because McCarthy threatened to kill her.

A judge sentenced bond to time served and two years of probation beginning July 12, 2017, for her role in Bella’s death.

Bond’s special conditions of probation included refraining from alcohol and drugs, random substance testing, undergoing a mental health and substance abuse evaluation, and related treatment recommended by probation. She was also ordered to not live with anyone using illegal drugs.

Bond was placed back on probation with the same conditions of probation with one additional condition, which includes complying with an additional form of drug testing.

