Happy Monday! Today started with some sun, but that quickly turned into clouds and rain. While the rain chances continue into Tuesday, after that we’ll see a few days of dry weather.

First, showers will stick around for the rest of your evening with pockets of moderate to heavy rainfall. There may also be a few rumbles of thunder, but we aren’t expecting any severe thunderstorms or anything near that level. Storms become more spotty overnight but chances do linger.

Overnight lows will drop to near 60 degrees with the rain and clouds around. Rain will linger into Tuesday afternoon which will make temperatures struggle to make it out of the mid to upper 70s.

Most of us will be dry by the late afternoon but showers on the Cape could linger as late as the evening.

Otherwise, yes, it’ll be a pretty gray and humid/sticky day.

We get some redemption Wednesday. The sun will be out with a nice start near 60 degrees with afternoon highs in the low 80s. The best part is the humidity will be noticeably lower and more comfortable. Thursday looks similar: partly sunny with a start in the low 60s and an afternoon in the mid 80s.

Friday and Saturday we’re looking at highs in the low 80s with chances for spotty thunderstorms. Sunday there may be some isolated showers but plenty of dry time and highs in the mid 80s. Stay tuned!