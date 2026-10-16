CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Head of the Charles is back, bringing thousands of rowers to the Charles River for one of Boston’s biggest fall traditions.

But this year’s race starts under challenging weather conditions.

“A little bit of rain this morning,” Blair Crawford, a member of the Head of the Charles Board of Directors, said. “A little bit breezy tomorrow, but it’s going to be an incredible weekend.”

Officials say Friday’s rain could actually benefit the rowers.

“The rain isn’t going to make any difference,” D’Arcy MacMahon said, founder of the Charles Regatta. “The rowers actually like rain. Sometimes it quiets the water down.”

The athletes say they won’t let Mother Nature get in the way.

“Weather obviously isn’t the best, but all we can do is do our best [and] row our race,” Whitney Coyle said, who is racing Saturday. “I think, obviously, everyone is super excited to be here, so that’s going to be really fun. I think the energy is going to be really high no matter what.”

“I actually like rowing in the rain,” Joye Mao said, who is racing Sunday. “It’s just a bit cold, but we’ll deal.”

From the competition on the water to the energy along the riverbank, competitors are ready to hit the water. They say they’re focused on the finish line instead of the forecast.

“The weather is kind of overwhelming,” Omnia Ettaleb said, who is racing Saturday. “But I think the race is going to go well. Keep up the high energy.”

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