BOSTON (WHDH) - Opening statements began Monday at Suffolk Superior Court in the trial of accused serial rapist Alvin Campbell, the brother of Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell.

Campbell, 45, is facing several charges stemming from sexual assault allegations between 2017 and 2019, including rape, kidnapping, and indecent assault involving seven women. He pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors said Cambell posed as a rideshare driver and targeted intoxicated women leaving bars in Boston. Campbell’s defense team argued there was no way Campbell could have known any of the women had been drinking.

“He was targeting them for sexual assault,” said Prosecutor Erin Murphy. “He was looking for women he could exploit, women who he could rape. Sometimes, without them even knowing it, because they were that intoxicated.”

“The evidence will show you that not having a memory of something doesn’t mean you didn’t do it, doesn’t mean you didn’t intend to do it, doesn’t mean you weren’t awake for it, doesn’t mean you weren’t actively participating in it,” said Andrew Courossi, Campbell’s Defense Attorney.

Several accusers are expected to testify in the trial.

In a statement, Attorney General Andrea Campbell said she is praying for the survivors and praised those who came forward.

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