RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a motorcycle crash in Raynham late Friday night that left a New Bedford man dead, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash at the intersection of South Street East and Hill Street around 9:40 p.m. determined a 2010 Ford Explorer driven by a 22-year-old Avon man was involved in a crash with a Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by a 52-year-old man, according to Raynham police.

The motorcycle rider was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Massachusetts State Police (MSP) assigned to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office and the MSP’s Collision Analysis & Reconstruction Section (CARS) responded to the scene to assist Raynham Police Detectives with the investigation.

The crash remains under investigation by the Raynham Police Department and State Police.

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