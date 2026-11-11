WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - The Reading man accused of shooting and killing his mother last month faced a judge Tuesday.

22-year-old Ryan Hanafin faces a number of charges including first degree murder.

Hanafin was in Woburn District Court for a probable cause hearing Tuesday, where the judge ordered him to provide his cell phone’s access code to prosecutors.

Hanafin will be held without bail until his next hearing in December.

Hanafin’s 49-year-old mother Andria Hanafin was found dead at their home in early October.

Her husband discovered her body and called police.

Ryan Hanafin had already allegedly fled the home in his car before officers arrived.

Authorities were able to track him down in Vermont.

He was arrested later that day during a motor vehicle stop and extradited to Massachusetts to face charges.

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