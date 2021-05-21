Recognize this lizard? 4-foot iguana found in engine compartment of truck in Hingham

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials in Hingham are searching for the owner of a four-foot iguana that was found in the engine compartment of a pickup truck this week.

Hingham Animal Control Officer Leslie Badger says the iguana was found in a truck that was parked near the towns 3 Corners area.

Badger noted that the iguana is safe and being cared for.

“If anyone knows of someone that might be missing their friend please let me the Hingham ACO know,” Badger wrote in a Facebook post.

Anyone who recognizes the animal is urged to contact Badger at 781-741-1490.

