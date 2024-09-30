BOSTON (WHDH) - Work on the Red Line’s Braintee branch is complete after a nearly month-long shutdown.

The MBTA said this means riders will experience more reliable trips to work or wherever it is they have to go.

Part of the MBTA’s track improvement program, the work involved replacing tracks and alleviating speed restrictions, which is expected to decrease travel times by as much as 24 minutes.

The T said this should mean fewer unplanned service disruptions related to older tracks and infrastructure, signal issues, and power problems.

In addition to new signal work, the T said they also upgraded amenities including improved lighting, fresh paint, and tiling.

